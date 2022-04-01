Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 2,470.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,293 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 168.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 621,868 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,114,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

