VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000.

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $72.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

