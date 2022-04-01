Vidya (VIDYA) Market Cap Reaches $17.15 Million

Vidya (VIDYA) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $17.15 million and $3.48 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00037346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00108956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,105,537 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

