Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Sells $478,800.00 in Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $478,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VFF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. 814,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,076. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $484.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFF. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Village Farms International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

