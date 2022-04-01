Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Chardan Capital

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 250.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vincerx Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ VINC opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Vincerx Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.