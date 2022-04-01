Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) PT Lowered to $200.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VIR. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.97. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The company’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,010 shares of company stock worth $1,978,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

