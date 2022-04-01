Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) PT Lowered to $200.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VIR. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.
Shares of VIR stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.97. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,010 shares of company stock worth $1,978,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
