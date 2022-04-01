Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Virgin Money UK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

Shares of CYBBF stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

