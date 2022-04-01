Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayar Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 50,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,683 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,176,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 177,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.75. 65,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,448,099. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.29. The company has a market cap of $430.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.