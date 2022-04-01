Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,700 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the February 28th total of 379,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $789.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.69. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

