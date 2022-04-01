Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

SEAT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,382,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,923,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

