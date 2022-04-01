VMware (NYSE:VMW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.77.
Shares of VMware stock opened at $113.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.
In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,052,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $17,382,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $1,496,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
