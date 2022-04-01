VMware (NYSE:VMW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMware stock opened at $113.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,052,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $17,382,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $1,496,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.