Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.34.

VOD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.83. 25,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,863. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

