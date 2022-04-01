Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.69

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($46.15) to €41.50 ($45.60) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.85.
The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
About Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)
voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.
