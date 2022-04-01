Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Volta Inc – Class A stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. Volta Inc – Class A has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLTA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

