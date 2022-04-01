Volution Group’s (FAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.25) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Tuesday.

LON FAN opened at GBX 420.50 ($5.51) on Thursday. Volution Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 387 ($5.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 565 ($7.40). The stock has a market cap of £833.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 465 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41.

In other news, insider Paul Hollingworth purchased 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £20,019.82 ($26,224.55).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

