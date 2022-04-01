Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on VNNVF. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($67.03) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($58.24) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vonovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Vonovia stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

