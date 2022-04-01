Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.06

Shares of Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 3143296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VYGVF. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.