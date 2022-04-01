Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Sells $41,800.95 in Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $41,800.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $48.80.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vroom by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Vroom by 62,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vroom by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 94,812 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vroom by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 77,743 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,358,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

