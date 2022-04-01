VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) is Kendall Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. VSE makes up 4.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kendall Capital Management owned 1.10% of VSE worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VSE by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VSE by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.28. 515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,086. The company has a market capitalization of $576.78 million, a P/E ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.55.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. VSE’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

