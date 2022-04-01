Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $183.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

