Vy Global Growth Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VYGG)

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,193 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 389% compared to the average volume of 857 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 21.1% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,840,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,674,000 after purchasing an additional 669,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Vy Global Growth by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,496,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 36,402 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vy Global Growth by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 883,589 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vy Global Growth by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 806,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its position in Vy Global Growth by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 243,250 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VYGG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 10,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,551. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Vy Global Growth has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.46.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

