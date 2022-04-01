Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 78,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 57,213 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 243,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 37,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

WBA stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

