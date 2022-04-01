Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,402 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $149.49. 74,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,294,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $414.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day moving average of $142.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

