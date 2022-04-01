Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.9% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.94. 315,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,294,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.12 and its 200 day moving average is $142.14. The stock has a market cap of $418.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.