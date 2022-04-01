Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after buying an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.01. 6,978,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.