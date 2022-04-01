Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.09.

WMT opened at $148.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.12 and its 200-day moving average is $142.14.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

