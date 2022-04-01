WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 3rd.

In other WAM Strategic Value news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 36,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$41,332.73 ($31,077.24). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 299,956 shares of company stock worth $343,798.

About WAM Strategic Value (Get Rating)

WAM Strategic Value Limited focuses on providing shareholders with strong risk-adjusted returns derived from an investment strategy focused on identifying and capitalizing on buying assets at a discount. It intends to invest in LICs and LITs trading at a discount to their underlying asset values; and utilize a portfolio-based and index unaware investment methodology.

