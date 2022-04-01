WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 3rd.
In other WAM Strategic Value news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 36,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$41,332.73 ($31,077.24). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 299,956 shares of company stock worth $343,798.
About WAM Strategic Value (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Strategic Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Strategic Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.