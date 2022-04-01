Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,297,000 after acquiring an additional 131,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.81. 1,127,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.94 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

