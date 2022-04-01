Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS traded down $3.80 on Friday, reaching $139.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,110. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.54 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.46.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

