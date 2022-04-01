Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.94. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,174. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $50.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64.

