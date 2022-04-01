Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,642 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.46. The company had a trading volume of 115,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.28 and its 200-day moving average is $249.86. The company has a market capitalization of $208.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $581,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,688,195 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

