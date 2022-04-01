Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,449. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.