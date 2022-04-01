Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 29,391 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.2% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $453.29. 125,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,723,011. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $394.27 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

