WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after buying an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,858,000 after buying an additional 177,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after buying an additional 1,180,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,918,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,529,000 after buying an additional 419,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 30.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,262,000 after buying an additional 802,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,702. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

V.F. Profile (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

