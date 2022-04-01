WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $8.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $465.25. 74,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,969. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.12. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $386.02 and a 12 month high of $559.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

