WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,150. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25.

