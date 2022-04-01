WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,416 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,852,000.

Shares of BATS EZU traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.27. 5,066,206 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

