WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 2,582 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 143,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $73.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,825,326. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $159.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

