WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 6,879 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

TLT traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $131.34. The company had a trading volume of 847,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,900,518. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.65 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

