WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,259. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $91.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

