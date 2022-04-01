WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.25. 80,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,404. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.90.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

