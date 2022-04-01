WBI Investments Inc. Has $24.57 Million Stock Holdings in WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its position in WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,844 shares during the period. WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF comprises 3.9% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. WBI Investments Inc. owned 57.63% of WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF worth $24,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of WBIG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240. WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93.

