WBI Investments Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 689.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up 0.7% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $7.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $454.79. The stock had a trading volume of 693,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,116. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $319.70 and a one year high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.84. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.