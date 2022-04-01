WBI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1,231.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,610 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,606,000 after purchasing an additional 179,707 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Newmont by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,605,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512,945. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.14. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 151.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $233,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,199 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

