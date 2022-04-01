WBI Investments Inc. Invests $5.66 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,000. Paychex accounts for about 0.9% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.97. 102,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $140.67.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.