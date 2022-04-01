WD Rutherford LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.77. 2,616,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,159. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.45 and its 200 day moving average is $204.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

