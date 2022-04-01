WD Rutherford LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,348,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,638. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

