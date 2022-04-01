WD Rutherford LLC Sells 130 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $8,136,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ traded up $3.39 on Friday, hitting $233.71. The stock had a trading volume of 587,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,322. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -767.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -310.00%.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.16.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.