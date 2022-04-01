WD Rutherford LLC Trims Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,469 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 2.0% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after buying an additional 1,352,595 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.25. 242,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,519,328. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,717 shares of company stock worth $29,688,195. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

