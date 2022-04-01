Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,220 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Halliburton by 380.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,202 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 971,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after buying an additional 794,641 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after buying an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,515,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Halliburton by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,843 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 524,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 145,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,189,769. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

